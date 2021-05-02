Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Price Reaches $5.40 on Exchanges

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Ethereum Yield has a total market cap of $539,599.73 and approximately $21,889.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be purchased for $5.40 or 0.00009549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00069719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00072736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $479.10 or 0.00847826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00097118 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00048317 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,915.26 or 0.08698111 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

