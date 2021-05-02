Etherparty Trading Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Etherparty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $96,451.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00069013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00070057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.35 or 0.00857121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5,453.95 or 0.09380421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00096533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00048620 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

FUEL is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.