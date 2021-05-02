Ethverse (ETHV) Achieves Market Cap of $1.32 Million

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, Ethverse has traded up 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $29,689.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for $0.0942 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00071685 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003112 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,406 coins. Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.