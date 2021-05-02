Eukles Asset Management Acquires 524 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.5% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $382.06 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $263.01 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $379.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $374.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.66.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.85.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 498,282 shares of company stock valued at $168,049,528. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

