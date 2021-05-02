Eukles Asset Management Grows Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAM. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,238.36.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Insiders sold a total of 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689 over the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $1,216.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,191.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,045.48. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $452.45 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

