Eukles Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,060,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,599,178,000 after purchasing an additional 47,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $393,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $253,400,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,675,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,313.32 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $661.32 and a one year high of $1,339.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,197.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1,155.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,002.89.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.