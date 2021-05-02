EUNO (EUNO) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $14.06 million and approximately $91,393.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EUNO has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $808.45 or 0.01431804 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 90.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 112.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,190,413,735 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.