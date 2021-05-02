Evedo (EVED) Price Tops $0.59

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Evedo has a market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $9.18 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Evedo has traded up 75.7% against the US dollar. One Evedo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00069671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $479.76 or 0.00849005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00097159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.38 or 0.08680831 BTC.

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,423,277 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

