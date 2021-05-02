Everest (ID) Price Hits $0.66 on Top Exchanges

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Everest has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Everest has a total market cap of $76.66 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00064753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.55 or 0.00279905 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.57 or 0.01111524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $414.39 or 0.00726996 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00025940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,992.41 or 0.99986350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Everest

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

