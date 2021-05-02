Everex 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.35 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Everex coin can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00002098 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Everex has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Everex has a market capitalization of $27.47 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00068872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.27 or 0.00848083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00096738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,180.98 or 0.08980550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00048706 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

