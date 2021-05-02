Everipedia Price Reaches $0.0257 on Top Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Everipedia has a market cap of $257.56 million and approximately $13.32 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,744,465 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,257,238 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

