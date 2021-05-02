EveryCoin Price Hits $0.0001 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One EveryCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $666,023.95 and $97,135.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EveryCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00070115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00019498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00072643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $483.32 or 0.00849689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00097292 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00047967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.50 or 0.08613470 BTC.

EveryCoin is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

