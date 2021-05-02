Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Up 37.6% in April

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,200 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the March 31st total of 236,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,626.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVKIF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVKIF opened at $35.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $37.35.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

