ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $2,546.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004777 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.11 or 0.00774511 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00014546 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

