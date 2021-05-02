Exeedme Price Reaches $0.94 on Major Exchanges (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $40.04 million and $877,633.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001615 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Exeedme alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00064880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.76 or 0.00280318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $641.42 or 0.01104723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.40 or 0.00727502 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00025455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,095.94 or 1.00058809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,702,935 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.