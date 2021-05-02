Exosis (EXO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $37.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 32.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, Exosis has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can now be bought for about $0.0807 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. Exosis has a total market cap of $41,645.25 and $37.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,868.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.39 or 0.05133555 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $982.11 or 0.01726970 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $269.62 or 0.00474103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.86 or 0.00722475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.39 or 0.00589760 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00079223 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.13 or 0.00436321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

