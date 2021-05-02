F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Holdings Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 101.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of F5 Networks worth $14,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $186.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.89.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $274,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total transaction of $49,804.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,276.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,173 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFIV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

