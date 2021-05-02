Facebook, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Facebook in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.87.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $325.08 on Friday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $198.76 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.80. The company has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $11,647,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

