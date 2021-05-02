Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.8% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $44,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $325.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.76 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.87.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total transaction of $11,947,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

