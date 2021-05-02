Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,202 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,495 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $24,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.87.

FB stock opened at $325.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.76 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The firm has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

