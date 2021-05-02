Falconswap (FSW) Trading Down 9% This Week

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. Falconswap has a total market cap of $9.95 million and $416,405.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Falconswap has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00069729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00072346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.51 or 0.00848829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00097091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00048988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,918.04 or 0.08687750 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

Falconswap (CRYPTO:FSW) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

