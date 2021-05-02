FantasyGold Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $162,447.89 and approximately $5.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00063637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.28 or 0.00277419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.41 or 0.01091276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.89 or 0.00720544 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00025363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,174.05 or 1.00067082 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

