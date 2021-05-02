Fantom (FTM) Price Tops $0.76 on Exchanges

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, Fantom has traded up 129.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and $333.51 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00068940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00019297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00069709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $496.21 or 0.00854616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,397.97 or 0.09296938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00096534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00048286 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

