Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Short Interest Update

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,500 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the March 31st total of 407,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FARM. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:FARM traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 193,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,729. The stock has a market cap of $181.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. Farmer Bros. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $104.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

