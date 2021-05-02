FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Position Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.28% of FB Financial worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FBK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $65,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,560.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FBK shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

FBK stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.66. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

