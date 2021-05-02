FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 1.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $290.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.89 and its 200-day moving average is $270.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

