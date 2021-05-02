FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 0.8% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $290.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

