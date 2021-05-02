FedoraCoin (TIPS) Price Hits $0.0001

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One FedoraCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FedoraCoin has a market cap of $10.87 million and approximately $444,275.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.91 or 0.00471113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000838 BTC.

FedoraCoin Profile

FedoraCoin (TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

