Feellike 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,299.51 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Feellike coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00064449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.34 or 0.00279765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $634.90 or 0.01114772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.10 or 0.00734109 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00026068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,046.18 or 1.00162846 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Coin Trading

