Fei Protocol Price Tops $0.96 (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Fei Protocol has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001702 BTC on popular exchanges. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $1.97 billion and approximately $20.35 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fei Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00064835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.31 or 0.00279241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $633.43 or 0.01117319 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.82 or 0.00735240 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,726.86 or 1.00062230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.