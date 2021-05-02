Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $111.33 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.73.

