Filecoin Market Cap Tops $11.24 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $11.24 billion and approximately $1.04 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $162.44 or 0.00286958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00064694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.48 or 0.01119053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.57 or 0.00732349 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,535.49 or 0.99870310 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 69,207,332 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

