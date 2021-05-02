Financial Comparison: Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) vs. Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Obsidian Energy and Comstock Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Resources 0 6 7 0 2.54

Comstock Resources has a consensus price target of $6.66, suggesting a potential upside of 21.31%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Comstock Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $315.00 million 0.32 -$593.84 million N/A N/A Comstock Resources $768.69 million 1.66 $96.89 million $0.77 7.13

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy -406.63% -253.61% -108.35% Comstock Resources -9.08% 7.58% 1.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Obsidian Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Obsidian Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns interests in 2,864 producing oil and natural gas wells. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

