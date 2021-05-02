FinNexus Price Reaches $0.43 on Exchanges (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $13.84 million and $3.92 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FinNexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00074100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.29 or 0.00850764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00096613 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00048210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,972.59 or 0.08753592 BTC.

FinNexus Coin Profile

FinNexus is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 31,912,070 coins. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

