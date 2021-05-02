FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $84.40 million and approximately $14.62 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001118 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001954 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 755,967,493 coins and its circulating supply is 233,687,408 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

