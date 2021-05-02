Firo Price Reaches $12.15 (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, Firo has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. Firo has a total market cap of $143.53 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for $12.15 or 0.00021385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,797.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.94 or 0.05165574 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $981.68 or 0.01728380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $270.31 or 0.00475917 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.08 or 0.00723761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.86 or 0.00591321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00079928 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.31 or 0.00431899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004324 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,817,388 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

