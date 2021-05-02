First Quadrant L P CA Acquires 7,481 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 170.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP opened at $186.99 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $197.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.57.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

