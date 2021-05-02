First Quadrant L P CA Cuts Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. VeriSign makes up 0.6% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $224,325,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,466,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,394,000 after buying an additional 813,597 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,313,000 after buying an additional 505,747 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,707,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,467,000 after buying an additional 416,305 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,438,000 after buying an additional 360,063 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total value of $1,264,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,776 shares in the company, valued at $177,379,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $128,037.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,312,051.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,080,168 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $218.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.68. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.