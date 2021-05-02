First Quadrant L P CA Decreases Holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,975 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA owned about 0.24% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 25,039 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 861,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,388,000 after acquiring an additional 441,305 shares during the period.

Shares of DJP stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49.

