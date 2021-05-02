First Quadrant L P CA Has $1.66 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2,783.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 98.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 740.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 58.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Shares of DTE opened at $140.02 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $92.39 and a 12 month high of $141.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.