First Quadrant L P CA Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corning by 4.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Corning by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David L. Morse sold 35,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Insiders sold a total of 70,367,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,983,580 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLW. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

GLW stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.05, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.29.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

