First Quadrant L P CA Increases Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $1,479,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 9.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 50,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $25.36 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXY. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

