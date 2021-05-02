First Quadrant L P CA Invests $1.11 Million in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 191.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 341,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 224,718 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 8.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hess by 5.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Hess by 2.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HES. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

HES stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,863,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $284,204.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,208,938.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

