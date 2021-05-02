First Quadrant L P CA Raises Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned about 0.06% of Avnet worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 10.6% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Avnet by 222.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 166,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 114,903 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Avnet by 40.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 60,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at $1,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $43.92 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $44.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

