First Quadrant L P CA Raises Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,130.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427 in the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $552.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $373.14 and a twelve month high of $553.43.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

