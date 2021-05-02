First Quadrant L P CA Sells 13,355 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,115 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,355 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 0.09% of IDACORP worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 358.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 14,302 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at $8,950,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 257.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDA. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

IDA stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.90. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $103.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

