First Quadrant L P CA Sells 2,740 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,190 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $123.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.43. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 3,184 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $424,968.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,904.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $5,159,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

