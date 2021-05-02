First Quadrant L P CA Sells 5,274 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,295 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.47.

In other news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,051.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,084 shares of company stock worth $2,372,229 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $218.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

