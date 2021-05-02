First Quadrant L P CA Sells 59,371 Shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its holdings in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,371 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 1.27% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of RJI opened at $5.98 on Friday. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12.

