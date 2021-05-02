First Quadrant L P CA Sells 73,761 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,761 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA owned about 0.11% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,999,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,188,000 after purchasing an additional 672,630 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,351,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,855,000 after purchasing an additional 479,787 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,883,000 after purchasing an additional 380,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

